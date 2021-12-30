ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Six major area hospitals are calling on the community to do its part, as healthcare workers are overwhelmed with both treating and testing people.
Officials say they recognize there seems to be few options for rapid kits or drive through sites but they urge against showing up to already burdened hospitals if a test is all that's needed.
"[I will] find another location," said a hopeful DeKalb resident who waited for the county's distribution of at-home covid kits Thursday. But after just two hours, the neighbor had to go hunting again for a test because the county initiative ran out of its 5000-kit supply. Dekalb is currently the only local government to offer this opportunity at time where the testing shortage has led many to flock to ERs.
"If all you need is a test, the hospital is not the right place for you," Dr. John Delzell explained. "You shouldn't be coming to the emergency room for that."
Dr. Delzell's hospital, Northeast Georgia Health System, is among the six local hospitals that released a joint plea this week. Asking the community to help reduce the overflow workers are seeking now with COVID surges plus cold and flu season-- urging the public to avoid crowds in the coming weeks.
Dr. Delzell cited common symptoms they've noticed in Omicron positive patients.
"Most people are saying they have really pretty severe fatigue and muscle aches and headaches. And you can definitely have those with other viruses but it seems like those are the very first things that people start to notice."
Tests are few and far between at local pharmacies as well as public health sites, and officials expect so until early January.
However, workers encourage trying areas outside the metro for options and appointments.
Delzell argues an even greater concern ahead of New Year's Eve.
"I think it'd be dangerous for you to go into large gatherings of people, the large New Year parties people normally go to are not a great idea."
Meanwhile, the FDA just granted emergency approval for new rapid tests which will be distributed by a company called Roche come January. The company says it has the capability to produce tens of millions of kits per month.
