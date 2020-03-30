Hospitals talk supplies and staffing situations.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- We reached out to some of the regions largest hospitals and medical centers about their inventory.
"It is my understanding that projections at the current rate, our hospitals could exceed capacity by May 3rd," said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Wellstar Health System says its hospitals are getting ready for potential surges.
"We are prepared to convert various areas of our hospitals and facilities, including the beds in our emergency departments, our post-anesthesia care units, and immediate care units, if warranted," said a hospital spokesperson.
Wellstar says tents are already up at some facilities to extend emergency departments.
"The temporary facilities assist in responding to the growing surge of patients visiting our emergency departments for symptoms which may be associated with flu, strep, pneumonia, and other common respiratory issues. The tents are not for walk-up COVID-19 testing. To accommodate a potential surge in patients, we are prepared to convert various areas of our hospitals and facilities, including the beds in our emergency departments, our post-anesthesia care units, and immediate care units, if warranted. Our biggest challenge currently is educating the public about the importance of social distancing or self- isolation to contain the spread of the coronavirus, so as not to overburden our healthcare facilities and workers."
Piedmont healthcare says its personal protective equipment (PPE) supply is stable.
A spokesperson released the following statement:
"Some Piedmont hospitals have received a limited number of supplies of key items from the federal government’s strategic stockpile, and we continue to receive our allocation from existing vendors. These items allow our employees on the front-lines to remain safe as they provide the critical care that our patients need. The COVID-19 pandemic is constantly evolving and we must assume the current environment is going to continue for some time and that demand on these items will continue to remain high for healthcare systems across the country.
We are actively examining recruiting efforts and exploring different options. For example, we are recruiting retired nurses, particularly those who worked in critical care, emergency departments and respiratory therapy to help cover additional staffing needs in the weeks to come. Through the Piedmont Clinic, Piedmont’s network of 2,500 physicians, we are developing the 'Piedmont Physician Reserve Corps.' We are asking physicians to volunteer at Piedmont hospitals in their respective areas across non-specialty areas within their comfort level, such as the emergency department and ICU, in our call centers and in non-clinical support efforts."
Northside, Grady, Emory and Gwinnett Medical Center did not return our calls.
