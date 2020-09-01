As we roll into September with plenty of 90 degree heat in the forecast for this week, you may be thinking "here we go again"! Last September was brutal in north Georgia. It was the second warmest September on record since 1879. The average temperature was 82.4 degrees - about 9 degrees above normal!
The first week of this month will feature an average temperature close to 82 degrees because of highs mostly in the low 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. However, unlike last year when the heat never really gave in, there may be a cool-down on the way by the middle to end of next week.
Computer models agree that there will be a plunge of cool air into the Upper Midwest early next week, and it looks like the edge of that cooler weather will flirt with north Georgia by the middle to end of the week. While we are unlikely to have any sweater weather next week, we should get a break from the sweaty weather for at least a few days. By the end of next workweek the high temperature could be a bit below normal instead of well above normal. That means we would see highs in the low 80s instead of the low 90s. With any cooler air comes lower humidity, and that means more comfortable weather at night. Lows may be in the low to mid 60s mid-month instead of the upper 60s to mid 70s.
The temperature reached 90 degrees at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on more than 75% of the days (23 of 30) last September. It's possible that it reaches 90 degrees for the first 8-9 days of this month, but then there could be an equally long or longer stretch when it does not. 90 degrees is more the exception than the rule at this time of the year. The normal high on September 1 is 86 degrees, and by September 30 it's all the way down to 78 degrees.
NOAA outlook for September is for near normal temps in north Georgia
If you want to really put last September's near-record heat in perspective, just consider that it was 1.5 degrees warmer last September than this August, which felt pretty hot to me!
