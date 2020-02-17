TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) - Area hotels and motels have become a popular place for homeless veterans trying to find somewhere to lay their head.
One veteran in particular says many of those locations are taking advantage customers and charging them a tax they should not be paying.
“Roughly a $100 a week over what the charges should have been,” said veteran Eddie Louis.
Louis and his five children have been staying in the Knights Inn Tucker since October. According to state law, after 30 continuous days a person should not be charged hotel taxes, yet the taxes are listed on all of Louis’ bills.
So, the veteran reached out to CBS46 and we went to get answers. The general manager invited reporter Bobeth Yates to the office where she went through the calculations. And sure enough she found the error and the company quickly stepped up to correct the problem.
“He’s a veteran so we can work it out right away," said the manager. “It’s not a big issue.”
Just like that he wrote a check to the veteran for the over payments.
“I’m very grateful. I appreciate you guys interceding,” said Louis. “We appreciate you standing up for the little guy whether it be a veteran or someone in this situation where they might be displaced and they need to be able to put a roof head but they don’t want to be taken advantage of."
Hotel officials say the issue was the result of a terrible mistake and from here on they will be paying closer attention to the length of each person stay.
