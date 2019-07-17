ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A hotel in downtown Atlanta remains closed to guests after six confirmed cases of Legionella.
The Atlanta Sheraton has hired a consultant for the testing and remediation of Legionella, the bacteria that causes a serious type of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ Disease.
CBS46 spoke with an expert on Wednesday about the bacteria.
"Legionella is all around us," said Trace Blackmore, with Blackmore Enterprises. "What's important is to mitigate the risk."
Blackmore's job is to figure out if the Legionella bacteria is in certain water sources.
"Not necessarily water you drink, but water that's used in a process such as heating or cooling," he said.
The Georgia Department of Health confirmed the Sheraton cases earlier this week.
According to the CDC, hotels are a common place to get the disease and outbreaks can be prevented by cleaning those systems.
Blackmore tells us the next steps are always finding the source.
"It's extremely important because then you know where to target the remediation," he said.
Blackmore told CBS46 he believes a lot of people are hearing about Legionella for the first time, even though it has been around for years.
This is the advice he had for those with concerns.
"If they are going to a hotel or if they are working in a office building, they might want to ask their staff what are they doing to reduce the risk of Legionella bacteria in those facilities," Blackmore said.
At this time it is unknown how long the Sheraton will be closed.
