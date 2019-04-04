STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) – A 17-hour standoff ended just before 4 a.m. Friday when the SWAT team from the Georgia State Police entered a home and found three bodies.
Police entered the home around 3:47 a.m. Friday after many hours trying to negotiate with the gunman. The gunman talked to police throughout the day Thursday and was said to be very angry during those conversations.
Anetria White told CBS46 it was her sister and nephew who were killed by the gunman. White said her sister, Sandra, was a nurse with Wellstar and nine months pregnant. She identified the teen as her nephew, Arkeyvion, 16, who she said was a football player at Dutchtown High School.
“I don’t know what to say. If you come over to your sister’s house and you see her dead in the garage and then you wait from 11 o’clock in the morning until now you find out all three of them are gone,” White said through tears.
Everything started when Anetria White called 911from the home around 11 a.m. Thursday. Henry County Police came to the home on the 300 block of Eagle Court in the Eagle Ridge subdivision and tried to enter. After they got no response, police entered the home and were shot by the gunman, identified by Sandra White’s family as her boyfriend. The injured officers retreated from the house and that’s when the hours long standoff began.
Anetria White told CBS46’s Daniel Wilkerson she had received one text from the gunman Thursday. The text read, “I got Kevy. Don’t come in.” Anetria pleaded with the man to let the teenager go, but never received a response.
White’s family said Sandra had been unhappy with the man for years and she had served him eviction papers in March, but he wouldn’t leave. The family said Arkeyvion was not the child of Sandra and the gunman, but, she was pregnant with a boy and the alleged gunman was the father. The couple had planned to name the child Antonio.
“We probably have to plan a double funeral for a mother and her child,” she said. “I don’t think that parents should have to bury their children,” Anetria said. “This will be my dad’s third child that he buries.”
Henry County Police said both officers who were shot were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said one of the officers was hit in the upper torso but couldn’t get into the details of their injuries. Both officers are in their 30’s and members of the SWAT team. One was described by a family member as an army veteran who served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The standoff saw multiple shots being fired from the home at officers. Henry County Police said no officers returned fire on the suspect. The area is still closed off as police begin to go through the home looking for clues as to what caused the murders.
CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson and Sally Sears contributed to this report
