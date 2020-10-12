ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Long lines and problems greeted early voters in some locations across Georgia as in-person early voting began Monday morning.

Early voters reported long lines at multiple locations around metro Atlanta including at the state's largest polling center at State Farm Arena. Fulton County officials said there was a technical glitch with the software and the machines were rebooted to allow voting to begin.

But the reports kept coming in throughout the morning of two and three hour wait times, if not more, across parts of Georgia. CBS46 has reached out to officials with the Secretary of State's office and local election leaders and will update this story as more information comes in about the troubled first day of early voting.

To find the nearest polling location, visit:

Here's a map of the locations in the metro Atlanta area:

Related Stories: