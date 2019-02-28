ATLANTA (CBS46) – A new Georgia State House bill looks to pre-empt most regulations that a local government could put on short-term rentals.
Specifically, the House bill states, “No local law, ordinance, resolution, or regulation of a local government shall:
1. Prohibit rental transactions, impose occupancy limits, restrict use of, or regulate the duration or frequency of a rental or short-term rental property; 2. Require the inspection, licensing, or registration of short-term rental property; or 3. Require the licensing or registration of owners or operators of short-term rental property.
The bill continued saying that courts would determine if any law, ordinance, regulation, etc. was in violation of the law.
The House bill was introduced by Representative Kasey Carpenter and has three additional sponsors in the GOP-led House.
The bill is HB 523.
