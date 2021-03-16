House Democrats are calling for the expansion of Medicaid in Georgia to ensure nearly half a million additional residents.
Two billion dollars has been allotted for Medicaid expansion in Georgia under the new federal stimulus package. Democrats explained in a press conference Monday that for the first two years, Medicaid costs to the state would be free if they take the federal money.
"You can’t beat free," said Rep. Eric Allen, D-Smyrna. "Free for two years, zero dollars for two years, when the governor was willing to spend $651 million just this year alone on the waivers."
Republicans have not supported expanding over the years citing costs of long-term sustainability. Governor Brian Kemp's office sent CBS46 the following statement on the matter:
“With more than 50 bipartisan health care bills passed and signed in his first two years in office, Governor Kemp has already rolled out significant reforms aimed at expanding access in Georgia. The two Georgia Pathways and Access waivers authorized under the previous administration would have made health care accessible for the first time to thousands of Georgians and affordable for millions more by increasing competition throughout the state and scaling back dependence on the failed promises of healthcare.gov and Obamacare.
While the Biden Administration chose to halt these waivers just before ramming through a partisan Blue State Bailout package, Georgians can rest assured the Kemp Administration will continue working around the clock to expand access to quality care for all Georgians – no matter their zip code.”
Meanwhile, Democrats tell CBS46 News they drafted a House Bill to enact Medicaid expansion nearly three weeks ago, but have not been given a chance to present it.
"We hadn’t had a hearing. Not a look, not a whisper. Nothing," said House Minority Leader Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon. "We’ve asked the Governor for a hearing. We’ve asked the Speaker for a hearing and quite frankly, we are not getting anything. At this particular point, I think the voters are going to have to make some decisions."
