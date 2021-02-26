The unusually busy Friday at the Georgia General Assemble began with lawmakers hoping to get bipartisan support on an online sports betting bill.
“It’s gonna get a vote. Not sure if it will get it today, but it's coming,” the bill’s sponsor Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah told reporters.
House Democrats stalled their support for the sports gambling bill until the election reform bills they call dangerous are changed.
“We stand with the reps that are here with us today because we know that voter suppression is real,” one protester said.
“We are not tolerating it. We are not tolerating it,” another protester exclaimed.
They took their protests to the Capitol Rotunda after Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, was not allowed to speak on the House floor as she planned, due to time constraints.
“You may suppress me from saying something on the House floor,” Thomas said in a protest. “But, what you won’t do is suppress my voice. And, you won’t suppress my vote,” she added.
Demonstrators from outside came in to join Rep. Thomas and Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, who led the demonstration inside the Capitol.
As the group moved to the inside Capitol steps, State Capitol Police threaten to arrest the group, citing a disturbance.
“Disperse immediately or you will be arrested,” a Capitol officer said.
Rep. Cannon moved her ear close to the front officer’s bullhorn. Another officer began to move her away.
Rep. Cannon exclaimed that the officer put his hands on her and demanded a public apology. The officer refused.
Soon, she started a sit-in on the steps. More fellow Democrats came to support her and question the officers.
“We need you to stand against House Bill 531, today, tomorrow, Sunday, Monday, until crossover day,” Cannon exclaimed from the steps.
HB531 is one of the most robust voter reform bills in the state legislature at present. It would get rid of no-excuse absentee voting, add ID number or photo ID requirements to absentee applications, limit mobile voting, threaten early voting on Sundays, limit ballot droboxes, and modify nearly every current aspect of elections in Georgia.
“There is no fix that I could imagine that would make us want to embrace these bills,” said Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain.
As Democrats began a sit-in on the steps, House Minority Leader Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, came to offer support and guidance.
“We have the right to vote but the people don’t? And the officers get to control that? No. No deal,” Cannon explained as Beverly discussed a plan for the group to safely demonstrate.
“I’m not negotiating for them. I’m making sure we’re safe. My job is to make sure we are safe.” Rep. Beverly said to his colleagues. “If they’re not going to come back and we want to sit here, we’re going to sit here. That’s it.”
The election reform bill is expected to head to the floor early next week. Crossover Day in the House is March 8th. The last day of the legislative session is scheduled for March 31st.
