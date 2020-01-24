ELBERT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have determined an Elbert County explosion that occurred around. on Thursday, January 23, was caused by an individual attempting to set the house on fire.
“The 1,320 square-foot, 19-year-old residence was completely destroyed by the explosion and ensuing fire.Thankfully, no one was living in the residence at the time,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.“ Further examination of the structure determined that the explosion was caused by an air-fuel mixture, which then lit the residence on fire, completely destroying it.”
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is asking anyone with knowledge about this fire to call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1‐800‐282‐5804. Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s).
