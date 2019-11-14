HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Firefighters rushed to a house fire that trapped three dogs inside early Thursday morning.
The double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when fire officials arrived at the home on the 4000 block of Benefield Road in South Hall County around 8 a.m.
Heavy smoke was billowing from the front door, authorities said. Fire crew members found three dogs stuck inside the home. Only two dogs survived the fire, but one was pronounced deceased.
A total of three people were displaced as a result of the house fire.
Hall County Fire Services told CBS46:
The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist them with housing. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Additional information will be provided when it is available.
The incident remains under investigation.
