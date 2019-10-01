GOOD HOPE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A house fire took a turn for the worst when fire crew members went inside the home in Good Hope.
Upon arrival to the home on the 1300 block of Hardman Mill, fire crews rushed inside and that’s when they discovered the body of 57-year-old Stacy Malcom of Good Hope.
Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King told CBS46, “The home suffered extensive damage from the blaze. The structure was 57 years old and 2,310 square feet at the time of the fire. Right now, the cause and origin of this tragic event are still being investigated.”
Authorities say, investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Morgan County Fire Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
According to fire officials, Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 62 individuals.
