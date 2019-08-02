STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fifteen-year-old Naw Paw and her father came home registering her and her siblings for school on Tuesday to find their home engulfed in flames.
Now soot and ashes is all that's left, leaving them homeless just days before they had back to school.
"I saw smoke and stuff and I was shocked," said Naw Paw. "I was shocked, I didn't even know what to do, like what's going on. Why did this happen to me? I was emotional," she added.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue says the house is a total loss and now the family of four adults and five kids are forced to live in a hotel.
"It's not bad, kinda like a home but a little bit different," added Naw.
Red Cross is paying for temporary hotel stay and for necessities like food. The family still has two running vehicles, and the two oldest siblings are able to work.
Although the loss weighs heavy on Naw's heart, she is doing her best to be strong for her younger siblings.
"It's kinda hard but like I'm shaking inside and nervous. Don't know what to do but I feel like I'm doing my best to keep them safe."
The kids are set to go back to school on Monday and are in need of clothes and school supplies. If you'd like to help, contact Naw Paw at 678-522-8133 or 404-960-7593.
