Meriwether County, GA (CBS46) A local woman and her three children are now homeless, after coming home to what was left of their home Christmas morning.
CBS 46 reporter Melissa Stern Spoke with the homeowner today – who is now reminding others to count their blessings.
“Unbelievable, it’s like okay am I dreaming, am I asleep?” said 38-year-old Yatika Hunt.
Hunt was at her cousin’s house in North Carolina for the holidays when she got a text that no one ever wants to receive.
“I’m like girl, your house is burning, and right away she texts back and goes, “what? I’m confused…” said Sherry Henson, Hunt’s neighbor.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Christmas morning.
“I looked out the window, and it was all blazed up, firetrucks were here, everybody, it was already engulfed,” Henson added.
Hunt’s neighbor, Sherry Henson, told her to call her house phone because there’s no service in their area.
“It’s like disbelief, you can’t comprehend that the place you call home is gone,” Hunt said, “I have absolutely nothing.”
Hunt and her three kids have lived here for five years.
“It was a gift, it was donated from Wells Fargo and Operation Homefront for the injuries I sustained in Iraq,” added Hunt, “All my memories, all my military memories, my plaques, medals, everything was in the house, those are things that can never be replaced.”
Hunt is a Wounded Warrior, and says she’ll get past this, just like she’s gotten through other challenging times in her life.
“I feel like I had a lot, my mother just passed away in November, so I’m feeling really heavy, but I try not to say, “why me”, I’ve been through way too much,” said Hunt.
Her kids are staying with their grandparents, she’s going back to North Carolina to figure out what’s next.
“Please, be thankful for what you have, because when I left here, I never would have thought that when I came back it wouldn’t be here,” added Hunt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Hunt says she doesn’t know what they’re going to do next, she’s just thankful no one was home at the time of the fire.
To assist the family, donate here.
