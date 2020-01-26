BUTTS COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- An early morning house fire has claimed the life of child and injured a teen near Jackson.
According to county fire officials, firefighters responded to the blaze on Highway 42 South around 6:40 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull the child from the fire, but he died later at the hospital.
The teen that was injured was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Butts County Fire Chief Mike Wilson said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
We are working on more details so stay with CBS46 News.
