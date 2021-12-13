Photo Courtesy of Dr Wilson Trivino

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A house fire in Smyrna displaced two people and their dog early Monday afternoon.  

Around 3 p.m. Cobb County firefighters responded to the blaze on Gober Avenue.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details become  available. 

 

