ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A house fire in Smyrna displaced two people and their dog early Monday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m. Cobb County firefighters responded to the blaze on Gober Avenue.
Massive fire truck response to fire in #smyrna / Pat Mell Rd @mdjonline @CobbNewsNow @FOX5Atlanta @wsbtv @cbs46 #LocalNews pic.twitter.com/zbssy6G0zy— Dr Wilson Triviño (@abcvision) December 13, 2021
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details become available.
