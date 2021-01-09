One man is injured during a house fire Friday night in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.
Flames destroyed the home on Orchard Drive. No word on what caused the fire which started after 6 p.m. At least four males plus pets were inside the home at time. Another male was checked for smoke inhalation but was okay. The other two men were not injured, according to fire spokesperson.
The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Crews battled to knock it down.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
