House fire kills local resident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A house fire in DeKalb County killed a 62-year-old woman on Troy Cove Road Tuesday around 2 p.m. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters arrived to find flames burning 25 percent of the home. The victim was found in the living room. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
