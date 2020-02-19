ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- House lawmakers cleared their first big hurdle, after more than a month of budget woes and controversial cuts, lawmakers approved an amended version of Governor Kemp’s proposed budget.
Packed with changes and revisions, the House budget does not include many of the Governor’s recommended cuts.
Lawmakers said too many of those cuts could hurt too many people and programs.
“We were asked to make cuts, 4% in the amended budget and 6% in the big budget,” said House Speaker David Ralston. “That’s more challenging than we’ve had for the last few years,” he added.
Lawmakers took two weeks away from session to comb through services and programs in hopes of restoring funding that would otherwise be cut.
Lawmakers restored $801,424 to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help add more lab technicians and other roles. They also restored $1.3 million to local accountability courts which help substance abuse offenders.
The House budget restores $1.8 million to the Georgia Public Defender Council to help hire more attorneys. $2.6 million is restored for public health grants to counties, $2.1 million in operating grants were restored for the medical schools at Morehouse, Mercer and Emory.
Budget leaders say one reason for the cuts is to make up for losses the state suffered when Hurricane Michael hit. Still, some democrats questioned the need for the cuts.
“Why did we have to cut when times were so good?” said House Minority Leader Rep. Robert Trammell, D-Luthersville. “The $159 million that we are about to cut in this supplemental budget aren’t just dollars and cents, they have names and they live in each and every one of our districts,” he added.
Thursday, the Senate will vote on these budget amendments before both houses tackle the large budget for next year, that includes teacher raises on top of the cuts.
“I was probably more concerned over the amended budget than I am over the big budget,” said House Appropriations Chair Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn. “You’ve got a little more flexibility in the big budget because there is some revenue growth budgeted there. I don’t know that I have anything to lose sleep over just yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.