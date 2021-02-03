House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca) condemned the statements by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), but announced no further action against her.
Rep. McCarthy was under fire to do or say something about Rep. Greene's past comments that included saying several school shootings were fake or "false flag" operations, endorsing deadly violence against Democratic leadership, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, and more. Greene hasn't apologized for her statements and instead is fundraising off the controversy and seeking out former President Donald Trump.
Democrats have called for Greene to be stripped of her committee assignments and/or be expelled from Congress. While expulsion is highly unlikely, Democrats did move forward with an unusual plan to strip Greene of her committee assignments because Republicans had not done so to this point. The GOP assigned Greene to an education committee which outraged school shooting survivors and the parents of children killed in those shootings.
McCarthy said he offered Democrats a "path to lower the temperature and address the concerns" most Americans have over Greene's rhetoric and actions. The California Republican then returned fire at Democrats over alleged problems in their caucus and on committees. Representative McCarthy's full comments can be read below:
“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference. I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today.
“I made this clear to Marjorie when we met. I also made clear that as a member of Congress we have a responsibility to hold ourselves to a higher standard than how she presented herself as a private citizen. Her past comments now have much greater meaning. Marjorie recognized this in our conversation. I hold her to her word, as well as her actions going forward.
“I understand that Marjorie’s comments have caused deep wounds to many and as a result, I offered Majority Leader Hoyer a path to lower the temperature and address these concerns. Instead of coming together to do that, the Democrats are choosing to raise the temperature by taking the unprecedented step to further their partisan power grab regarding the committee assignments of the other party.
“While Democrats pursue a resolution on Congresswoman Greene, they continue to do nothing about Democrats serving on the Foreign Affairs Committee who have spread anti-Semitic tropes, Democrats on the House Intelligence and Homeland Security Committee compromised by Chinese spies, or the Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee who advocated for violence against public servants.
“In the end, this resolution continues to distract Congress, especially given the limited time that Speaker Pelosi and the Democrat leadership want the House to debate and work, on what it needs to focus on: getting Americans back to work, getting kids back to school, and providing vaccines to all Americans who need it.”
