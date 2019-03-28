ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia House panel has approved a plan establishing a legislative committee to oversee 10 of Georgia's major commercial airports.
It's their answer to a Senate proposal calling for a full state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that was strongly opposed by Atlanta officials.
House Transportation Committee chairman Republican Rep. Kevin Tanner said the proposal was a more "measured approach" to past procurement issues at Atlanta's airport that led to the Senate original.
The bill also bundles two other proposals: extension of a jet fuel tax exemption and a new tax on for-hire ground transportation - like taxis - for transit projects across the state.
The bill would need to pass the House and be agreed to by the Senate before it could head to the governor's desk.
