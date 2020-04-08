WASHINGTON (CBS46) –- Hospitals across the country, and here in Georgia, have been begging for more personal protective equipment (PPE) from the federal government, but a new report from the House Oversight and Reform Committee said the federal stockpile is depleted for states.
According to the Health and Human Services document, 11.7 million N95 respirator masks have been distributed nationwide and 7,920 ventilators have been distributed from the stockpile. The document came from the Department of Health and Human Services and detailed the distribution of PPE, ventilators, and other medical supplies through Monday.
The Committee said in a statement that the federal stockpile’s inventory of “N95 respirators, surgical and face masks, face shields, gowns, and gloves,” have made their final shipments to states. The inventory sent out represented 90 percent of the stockpile with the final 10 percent reserved for federal workers and is not to be distributed to the states.
“Now that the national stockpile has been depleted of critical equipment, it appears that the Administration is leaving states to fend for themselves, to scour the open market for these scarce supplies, and to compete with each other and federal agencies in a chaotic, free-for-all bidding war,” said Committee Chairwoman Representative Carolyn Maloney.
According to the HHS document, Georgia received its last shipment of PPE on April 1. Health and Human Services numbers showed 150 ventilators have been delivered to Georgia along with 613,965 gloves; 120,309 surgical gowns; 146,961 face shields; 731,036 surgical masks; and 307,289 N95 respirators.
