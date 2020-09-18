FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Lisa Flowers and Lori Lemanski started their day off by doing what brings them joy. Being a good neighbor to those southwest Atlanta.
They arrived to meet a client of their non-profit organization House Proud, who met them wearing a mask, and underneath a big smile. House Proud, an organization in SW Atlanta, provides no cost repairs for seniors, the disabled and veterans. They even supply clients with household supplies and goods.
Bettye Dickson had this to say about the group, “I am a little bit wary about going out because at my age, I am 83 you know I don’t want to get sick”.
The organization has been around since 2011 and organizers say this work of helping others comes from the soul and brings them joy.
"There is nothing I think that makes us more happy than being able to go out and help folks like Ms. Dixon who’ve been in the neighborhood a really long time, who’ve given a tremendous amount to the community but now they are at the age where they can’t do as much for themselves,” says Lisa Flowers, of House Proud.
In conjunction with their ongoing efforts the group launched a campaign to get everyone involved, encouraging neighbors to check in on their neighbors and do what they can, with their permission of course.
Lisa says some of this you can do include, “offering to pick their prescriptions, or pick up groceries for them as long as you’re being safe and socially distant and wearing your mask we think it’s a great way to show your love for your neighbor.”
If you would like to review the 10 points of the “Be Neighborly” click this link to their website: https://www.houseproudatlanta.org/be-neighborly
