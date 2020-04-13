UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- “It sounded like a freight train,” said Steve Daniel. “Everyone describes it that way, but it really was.”
Daniel and his wife rode out a tornado in their Upson County home.
“We had about 10 seconds to get out of bed and get down the steps,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson.
The couple is okay after taking shelter inside a downstairs bathroom. But the storm caused significant damage to their home, as well as their rental property, which is just next door.
“It’s unbelievable,” Daniel said. “It’s like The Wizard of Oz. It picked that house up and put it in the middle of the street.”
A confirmed tornado ripped their rental house from its foundation and moved it into the road, all in one piece.
“It didn’t drag the house. It picked it up.”
News of the flying house drew onlookers Monday morning.
“I heard there was a house in the middle of the highway,” said Rodney Tigner. “I was like ‘I have to come see that.’”
Upson County, near Georgia 74 and Trinity Road now has incredible damage. Countless trees are either uprooted or snapped in half. Road signs have been ripped from the pavement.
Crews pushed the house from the road and back onto a grassy patch of land. Now all that’s left of it is a pile of rubble.
“I didn’t realize what all had happened all around,” said Nancy Waldroup. “This is very devastating.”
The Upson County sheriff told CBS46 that nobody was inside the house at the time.
