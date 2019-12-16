Atlanta (CBS46) — There was a Monday night sit-in at Atlanta city hall.
For seven years, we’ve been covering the city of Atlanta’s eminent domain lawsuits trying to force three Peoplestown homeowners out of their homes.
Monday afternoon into the evening more than two dozen community and housing activists joined the families in protesting and demonstrating inside the mayor’s office.
“We’re here saying our lawsuit needs to be dropped,” Bertha Darden said. She’s a resident fighting eviction.
During this season of giving, they want Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to give them a break.
“Eminent domain is executive power, she’s the chief executive, she can start it and she can make it go away,” said Tanya Washington, another resident fighting eviction who’s also a constitutional law professor.
Years ago, the City of Atlanta demolished more than 20 houses in Peoplestown through a settlement.
The city has used eminent domain with three remaining families. Plans are to build a park and retention pond, to address water run-off issues.
But three months ago, a former City of Atlanta engineer told the utility committee, before they demolished the first home, there wasn’t a need to take all of the 20 plus homes.
The families say an engineering firm told them there’s a conceptual design the city could adopt that could mean a win-win. Meantime these activists want the mayor to drop the lawsuit.
“The insecurity that comes with riding up to your house every day and knowing your name’s not on the deed, but you’re responsible for the mortgage, but you can be put out, it’s just, it’s awful, and I want her to feel that, she’s a mother, she has children.”
Tonight the mayor's office sent CBS46 a statement that says in part:
"The Mayor and senior members of her Administration have met with affected families on numerous occasions to work towards a viable solution to address their concerns …"
Council member Michael Julian bond along with council member Andre dickens tried to push an ordinance that would drop the lawsuit. Monday night councilman Bond sent CBS46 a statement that says in part:
"We were unable to secure eight votes by the time of the deadline to move the legislation to the full council and pass it. I am considering options ... including possibly re-introducing the legislation at a future time."
