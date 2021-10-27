HOUSTON, Tex. (CBS46) — One man who does not want the Atlanta Braves to win is "Mattress Mack."
The flamboyant Texas man named Jim McIngvale is well known in Houston for starring in commercials for his furniture store.
If the Astros win, he will make at least $35 million. Mattress Mack reportedly made several bets on the team, including a $2 million bet that would pay $22 million -- the largest amount in U.S. sports betting history -- if the team wins.
According to CBS Sports, McIngvale made the bets to hedge for his "Astros Win" promotion, which allows mattress buyers who spent $3,000 or more to get their money back if the Astros win it all.
