Thirty-eight people have been displaced after an unplugged hoverboard caught fire inside one of the units at The Fields Apartments Peachtree Corners.
Gwinnett Fire officials say a child had been given the hoverboard this week as a birthday gift.
CBS46 didn’t have to look far to see how popular the boards are, as a group of children swarmed around a shiny gold hoverboard Friday afternoon in the parking lot just a few feet away from the boarded up smoke-damaged building.
"All day I've just been hanging around trying to help them in any way I could," said Ingris Ramirez a friend of the displaced family.
Elizabeth Felipe was completing her homework inside her family's apartment when the fire started. She said a young neighbor knocked on her door to tell her family to evacuate.
"I grabbed all my paperwork," Felipe said. "I put it in my backpack. I grabbed my laptop and grabbed my charger. I take my bookbag and I just get out," the girl told CBS46.
The family that owned the hoverboard was not home when the fire started. They returned Thursday night to find neighbors jumping from the second floor balcony to escape.
"They were just in panic mode," Felipe said. "They couldn't believe it was their apartment and they didn't know why and they were like we didn't leave anything on so it can't be us.
They just couldn't believe it and we couldn't believe it either."
This is just the latest hoverboard incident since they rose to popularity.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has been made aware of more than 250 incidents of fires or overheating since 2015. Gwinnett County Fire has responded to three this year.
"Some range from very minor with just the carpet underneath them being burned, to one like this," said Justin Wilson, a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department.
To prevent fires involving hoverboards, the CPSC recommends:
- Checking their website www.CPSC.gov for recalls.
- Only charging a hoverboard when you are present to watch.
- Have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, and inside each bedroom.
- Report incidents involving overheating, smoking, or fires to www.Saferproducts.gov.
Fire officials say it was the smoke detectors that saved these families lives.
"I'm just hoping we get a new place to live," Felipe said.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families. Felipe says her family was told it could be two weeks before they can return to their apartment.
