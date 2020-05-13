How Atlanta jobs might bounce back from the pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --The United Nations is forecasting the coronavirus pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3-point-two percent this year.
It'd be the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression.
CBS46 learned of another economic prediction from Adam Kamins.
He’s a senior regional economist from Moody’s Analytics and said “What we think is, that coming out of this recession places that have a highly skilled highly educated workforce, but relatively low population density are the ones that are going to end up being really attractive both to potential residents and to firms. Atlanta fits really on the trend line for the most part where there’s high educational attainment a very skilled workforce that’s a real asset for Atlanta, but population density is higher than the average metro area,” Kamins said.
For people who are laid off, Urban League of Greater Atlanta President and CEO Nancy Flake Johnson has this advice: “Use this time to develop yourself and learn more,” she said.
Flake Johnson says people might want to think about training for emerging careers like pandemic contact tracing or information technology, like learning to code. “It’s one of the ones that offers short term stackable credentials that people can do online,” she said.
For more information on getting job training help go to: www.ULGATL.org and click on “coronavirus response.”
