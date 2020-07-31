ATLANTA (CBS46) – During Congressman John Lewis’ memorable memorial service Thursday, President Barack Obama drew a standing ovation when he said to honor Lewis, “Revitalize the law that he was willing to die for.”
The specific law President Obama spoke of was the Voting Rights Act of 1965 signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson. President Johnson signed the historic law in front of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and a roomful of bipartisan members of Congress. The law forced southern states with histories of violence and discrimination against African Americans seeking to vote to get approval by the US Justice Department before changing any voting practice that harmed minority voters.
This so-called pre-clearance requirement put Justice Department lawyers in charge, overriding local voting districts from changes as simple as moving a polling place from one church to another or gerrymandering districts with numerous members of one party or another. Voting analysts say the effect of gerrymandering is to make districts safer for incumbents, keeping them from having to appeal to a range of voters.
Georgia political strategist Jeff DiSantis said the U.S. Supreme Court's 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder removed pre-clearance and has led to some of the nasty politics on both sides today.
“Polarization of politics! You have had very, very safe seats on both sides, state, local, federal,” DiSantis said. “(But now if pre-clearance returns, candidates would) have to appeal to a broad constituency.”
That is the call Obama made to the audience at John Lewis' funeral, bring back federal oversight. DiSantis said the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives already has passed an act restoring some protections. And unlike the earlier act, which focused mostly on Southern states and Alaska; this new Voting Rights Act would apply to any voting district in the country doing real harm to minority participation.
Obama said renaming the act for John Lewis is a fitting gesture. But passing it, and enforcing it is more than a gesture and could alter the future of the nation. The former president gave his prescription for how to increase voter participation as well:
- Every voting state and district allow automatic registration
- Add polling places
- Expand early voting
- Make Election Day a national holiday
But, the legislation previously passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has yet to go anywhere in the Republican-controlled Senate. Even if Congressman Lewis’ name is attached to the bill, it’s unlikely to move through the current Senate to President Donald Trump’s desk.
