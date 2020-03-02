How does the coronavirus compare to the flu?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow, Dr. Rocco Romeo, with Atlanta Urgent Care, explains the symptoms and how they compare to the flu.
"Much like with the flu, everybody who now gets sick, they feel like they have the coronavirus," Romeo said. "And it's completely understandable."
According to Romeo, symptoms for both can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. He said if you experience those symptoms you shouldn't panic.
But why isn't there the same panic with the seasonal flu?
"The problem is people have become accustomed to the flu," Romeo said. "They know it happens, they know people survive, they know how to take care of themselves."
Romeo told CBS46 if you experience symptoms and are considered more at risk and have traveled to certain places, it might be best to go to the emergency room.
If that does not apply to you, go to your regular doctor.
