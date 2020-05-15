CHEROKEE COUNTY (CBS46)-- More than 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus hit the country. For some who went through the last recession, those numbers bring back memories they don’t want to re-live.
“It really concerned me where we would wind up” says Tony Williams. He and his wife, Pam, were living their dream in 2008. They owned one of the biggest and most successful real estate companies in North Georgia, overseeing more than 150 agents in three offices.
Then, the stock market went on a free fall. “We had gone through so many years of blessings we did not see it coming,” he explains. “I went to three different banks and they said we are not doing any new business on commercial loans, and it essentially shut our business down.”
It also led to the most crushing loss of their personal lives. The 30-acre horse farm where they raised their family was foreclosed on, and they filed for bankruptcy. “I saw stuff going out of the house and we even had a giveaway where we said come get stuff, because we couldn’t move 6,000 square feet of stuff into a 1600 square foot rental,” says Williams.
Pam and Tony leaned into their faith and friends and were able to re-invent themselves. “I remember changing my email address to ‘Tony sells again’ because we were selling real estate again,” he explains.
Now, the team finds themselves working on another reinvention by selling real estate virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. So far, sales are steady. The couple says there are several things that make this crisis different than what happened a decade ago. “The difference is today we are so much healthier today as an economy, I think we are going to bounce back a lot faster.”
