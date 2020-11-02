Georgia has been on the minds of political watchers across the country as a historic election closes in, going from reliably red to a critical battleground state.
The Peach State has been reliably Republican since 1972, however, the state’s rapidly growing population has led to some shifts in overall demographics. But before we look at how Georgia has voted in the Electoral College through the years, here’s how the system works.
Americans who go to the polls on Election Day are not exactly voting for the president, but instead for 538 electors who vote for the president on behalf of the people in their state. It’s a system laid out by the U.S. Constitution.
There's an elector for every member of the House of Representatives (435) and Senate (100), plus an additional three for people who live in the District of Columbia. It takes 270 electoral votes to get a majority of the Electoral College and thereby win the election. Each state gets at least 3 electors. Georgia gets 16 electoral votes.
All states except Maine and Nebraska use a winner-takes-all approach. The candidate that wins the most votes in that state gets all its electoral votes.
The framers chose this system for several reasons. First, they feared factions and worried that voters wouldn't make informed decisions. They didn't want to tell states how to conduct their elections. There were also many who feared that the states with the largest voting populations would essentially end up choosing the President. Others preferred the idea of Congress choosing the President, and there were proposals at the time for a national popular vote. The Electoral College was a compromise.
According to 270toWin, a nonpartisan site that projects who will win presidential elections, from 1868 through 1960, the Peach State voted Democratic in every election. Data shows that in 1964, the state’s conservative Democrats went red in response to unhappiness over the Civil Rights Act. Then, in 1968, Georgia voted for George Wallace, an independent candidate. That was the last time a third-party candidate received any electoral votes.
In 1976 and 1980, Georgia voted for Democratic president Jimmy Carter and also voted blue in 1992 for Bill Clinton. In 2004, George Bush got 58% of the vote over John Kerry’s 41%. Four years ago, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by just five percentage points in Georgia.
In 2017, Jon Ossoff was the Democratic nominee in the Special Election for Georgia’s 6th District but lost the seat to Republican Karen Handel. Handel then lost to Democrat Lucy McBath in the 2018 midterm elections. Former state House Democratic leader Stacey Abrams lost to Republican Brian Kemp in a close race in the 2018 general election.
