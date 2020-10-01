ATLANTA, Ga.(CBS46) -- Better Call Harry has good news for unemployed Georgians locked out of the Georgia Department of Labor website.
Back in August, the GDOL started a partnership with ID.me. It allows you to upload documents, such as your driver's license, to prove who you are. Now the department is using the same system to help people who are locked out.
The GDOL says there are thousands of cases where they need to verify identities, and in just the past week, has resolved 7,000 claims using the partnership with ID.me.
"So folks who need to verify who they are, we send them to ID.me," the GDOL's Kersha Cartwright told Harry. "They verify their identity. They come back. They’re able to get into their account."
Cartwright says claimants are locked out for various reasons, perhaps due to a security precaution that something is awry or using their pin too often. But ID.me helps get their accounts back on track.
Harry's takeaway? When you enter your information, the state needs 24 hours to verify it. After that time, you'll be able to get back into your account.
