ATLANTA (CBS46) — You might have noticed the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania trending on social media Thursday.
But it wasn’t for anything good. Instead, students from one of the most prestigious business schools in the nation sparked outrage after being asked how much the average U.S. worker earned a year.
Nina Strohminger, a professor of legal studies and business ethics at the school tweeted the students’ responses.
“25% of them thought it was over six figures,” Strohminger tweeted. “One of them thought it was $800k. Really not sure what to make of this.”
The tweet has gained much traction, receiving more than 200,000 likes and 33,000 retweets as of Friday morning.
I asked Wharton students what they thought the average American worker makes per year and 25% of them thought it was over six figures. One of them thought it was $800k. Really not sure what to make of this (The real number is $45k)— Nina Strohminger (@NinaStrohminger) January 20, 2022
Based on 2021 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the average U.S. worker makes $51, 480.
Strohminger pointed out in a separate tweet that many people often underestimate the amount people make or the degree to which wealth inequality exists.
A lot of people want to conclude that this says something special about Wharton students— I’m not sure it does. People are notoriously bad at making this kind of estimate, thinking the gap between rich and poor is smaller than it is.— Nina Strohminger (@NinaStrohminger) January 20, 2022
