How much learning was lost during the pandemic in Georgia, experts weigh in

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- We knew COVID was rough on school kids, but now thanks to Georgia State researchers, we know exactly how rough. Metro Atlanta school districts have ambitious summer school plans for kids to play catch up for those COVID losses are all over metro Atlanta districts. Will the best research ideas translate across metro Atlanta schools?
All districts are offering some classes. But Atlanta Public Schools sweetened the deal, covering transportation, two meals a day and free day care for the teachers' own children. The $15 million price for the month of full day classes is coming mostly from new federal COVID recovery dollars, but the signups are disappointing so far.
APS hoped for 20K students, but despite extending the signups twice, only have a few more than 11 thousand students are enrolled, and over half of them are elementary school students. Those are not the students Georgia State's Tim Sass shows may need the help the most. He runs a massive research project, tracking how much each student in five different metro systems learns. Partnering with three of those districts, he was able to use student results from low-stakes testing to compare how much learning did not go on during COVID.
"The losses were as great as seven months in math and 7 and a half in reading out of a 9-and-a-half-month school year," he reported. He shook his head at what he called the magnitude of the loss.
Colleague Maggie Reeves dug deeper into the numbers and noted how un-even the losses are. She finds the worst hurt are students from poorer families, English language learners, and other students of color. The recipe their research recommends for making the best recovery for the most students includes three strategies.
Three Evidence-Based Strategies:
- High-intensity, small group tutoring.
- Summer school and other programs during breaks
- Extended school day
For more details, here is more from the Georgia Policy Lab data:
