DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Heavy seasonal rains are sending millions of gallons of raw sewage from leaky DeKalb County septic lines into the county's creeks.
Ten years after a U.S. District Court judge gave the okay for a consent decree by DeKalb and federal and state prosecutors to repair the system in ten years, the contamination continues.
Despite $300 million in sewer work, and a big reduction in sewer spill volume, the aging pipes continue to torment neighbors living along the creeks. No one feels it as badly as Dr. Jacqueline Echols. The biologist heads a group protecting the South River. Most of the county's leaks flood critical tributaries, including Snapfinger, Shoal and Cobbs creeks.
A walk along spongy sewer easements reveals bright yellow warning signs alerting the public to the hazard of the spills. Dr. Echols strides beside the creeks, sizing up the mess the sanitary sewer overflows left behind.
"If we don't fix this, we can't improve the South River. We can't improve the streams in the South River watershed."
Her group is pushing state and federal agencies in charge of enforcing the Clean Water Act to press DeKalb to meet the ten year promise of repair. The decree allows for fines of $500 to $2000 per spill.
In the DeKalb County administration building in Decatur, Consent Decree overseer Maria Houser defends the three year progress made by CEO Michael Thurmond.
"Right now with our consent decree we are working on fixing the system. And DeKalb, we are the only ones who can fix the system."
She's convinced the county is now working as fast as it possibly can to build models to predict sewer overflows and build bigger, better pipes to control it.
The agreement with federal and state prosecutors to repair the system has a deadline in June, 2020
This week's sewer spills is a potent reminder of what CEO Michael Thurmond has acknowledged. This is a deadline the county will not meet.
