ATLANTA (CBS46) The solution to Atlanta's traffic problems may lie in drivers' wallets. At least, that's what city officials think.
The city is exploring charging a congestion tax. People who drive in and use the city streets would pay it. The idea is, some people would rather not spend the money and they would find other ways around.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy took an informal poll Friday and found the idea very unpopular.
A Facebook poll set up by the city had the same response. A lot of people expressed anger at being charged to work in the city.
The council is looking specifically at the northwest part of the city. Residential streets there are heavily used and simply never designed to support the large amounts of traffic they handle on a regular basis.
London and Stockholm are among the cities around the world that have such a tax in place. It worked there, they have seen a decline in cars on their streets and pollution dropped, too. New York City will be following suit.
Gwinnett, Cobb and Fayette County residents agree fewer cars and less pollution are good things, but think Atlanta lacks the critical infrastructure those other cities have.
Co-sponsor of the resolution, Matt Westmoreland, says "The city has significant infrastructure needs that come with real costs. That said, I feel like this one would have wide-ranging implications. I look forward to reviewing the planning department's study when it's complete and discussing its findings."
The city of Atlanta says roads like Howell Mill and Rosewell Road will exceed capacity by 2040 and that the city needs to reduce its dependence on cars.
