ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The CDC released new masks guidelines saying people who are fully vaccinated don't need masks outdoors and in most indoor places.
So, what does this mean for restaurants and customers?
“Probably for a year, we have not been going to restaurants,” said one customer at Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours, Kyndra King.
As more and more people get vaccinated, customers are slowly feeling more comfortable eating in restaurants again.
“I myself look around me to see anybody is practicing any of the safety protocols, and if they’re not, it makes me think twice about whether I want to be there, whether I want to put myself in that situation or not,” King added.
Even as the federal standards are loosening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said state and local rules aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19 will remain in place.
Many metro-Atlanta restaurants are happy to take it slow until more people are vaccinated.
“You can’t tell by looking at a person if you have been vaccinated or you haven’t,” said Deborah VanTrece, the Creative Director and Owner of Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours.
When restaurants were allowed to reopen after the pandemic closed them down for months, owners had to pivot to ensure the safety of guests and staff.
“The first step of that was actually shutting down the inside of the restaurant, and solely doing patio seating,” said Megan Maloof, the Floor Manager at Manuel’s Tavern.
On top of spending thousands of dollars on safety and protective equipment, many restaurants took tables out, ordered partitions, and put in air filtration systems.
“You can’t go wrong with sticking to the safer side of things,’ King said.
Now, many restaurant owners say they’re going to take it slow, when it comes to the easing of restrictions.
“We’ve added a few additional seats, other than that, we’re not ready yet, to just go full force, 100%, back to normal,” added VanTrece.
“We’re going to maintain our mask mandate for our servers for a little bit,” said Maloof.
After all the restaurant industry has been through, many feel erring on the side of caution for a few more months is worth it.
“We made it through, so, we’re one of the lucky ones,” Maloof said.
