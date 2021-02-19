What went wrong high in the sky over midtown Atlanta Friday? Was it the crane? The operator? Safety inspectors and lawyers will spend hours, days, and maybe months to come to find the cause of the dangling crane. But the first job is getting the crane off the building.
For that, another crane, or maybe two or three, will be doing the heavy lifting. And that means, of course. several more crane operators. It's hard to pass a building site with a working crane without stopping to see the enormous loads balanced at the end of what looks like a fragile hook, hoisting tons of construction materials high into the midtown sky. The crane operator, earning thirty dollars an hour on average in metro Atlanta, commands the respect of the construction site. Learning how to operate a crane safely usually means private training at a school like Crane University in Leeds, Alabama where thousands of operators learn the basics.
"It’s a week-long class. We prepare them for a written test as well as a practical test where they run the crane," said Trey Taylor. Without knowing the details of the midtown accident, Taylor says jacking, or adding or removing length to the crane, is a particularly dangerous part of the job.
"There is a jacking system that jacks a crane up and removes or adds a piece of tower to it, making it taller or bringing it down so that another crane can get a hold of it to reach it."
A construction manage in Atlanta told CBS46's Sally Sears that of the accidents that involve crane operator error, three of the most common problems are:
- FAILING TO SECURE THE CRANE'S FOUNDATION
- MISSING THE ANGLE OF THE BOOM AND
- PICKING IN THE WIND
The crane itself and the hydraulic system jacking it is required to be inspected at least annually, more often for particularly critical parts. OSHA requires the contractors to perform and record those inspections.
The construction company handling the midtown Atlanta crane is one of the biggest names in the Southeast. Brasfield and Gorrie is a Birmingham, Alabama-based company, responsible for building some of Atlanta's popular tourist attractions including the Georgia Aquarium and the College Football Hall of Fame. Brasfield and Gorrie's history with inspectors for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) includes fifteen activities in the last five years in Georgia, about the same as its large competitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.