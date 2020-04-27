ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The U.S. Postal Service has more than 600,000 employees working around the clock so you can get your mail. But ow are all of its workers being kept safe?
Twenty-six postal workers in the Atlanta district have been diagnosed with Covid-19 according to the local American Postal Workers Union.
“Mail carriers as well as mail processing clerks and mail handlers as well as our maintenance,” said Carl Hudson, President of Atlanta’s American Postal Workers Union.
Despite the cases, postal workers and union reps says it is safe to check your mail.
“If the mail were infectious, we would be shut down,” said mail tech Mike Nodine. “And we’re just not seeing that.”
According to the World Health Organization, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and been exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”
Nodine works at a USPS plant in Hapeville. He is also a steward with the local postal workers union.
“There’s 900 to 1000 people who work in this plant and this plant is still functioning,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson. “They’re providing a mask every day and gloves.”
The USPS is taking steps to minimize risk including:
- Ensuring millions of masks, gloves and cleaning and sanitizing product are available and distributed to more than 30,000 locations every day
- Implementing measures at retail facilities and mail processing facilities to ensure appropriate social distancing, including through signage, floor tape, and “cough/sneeze” barriers
- Eliminating the requirement that customers must sign mobile delivery devices for delivery
- Abiding by updated cleaning policies to ensure that all cleaning occurs in a manner consistent with CDC guidance
Not every postal worker is thrilled with the USPS. There is a petition right now with demands to better protect them. It has nearly 85-thousand signatures.
