How the new Georgia census data will shape the future of the state's politics

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- You can tell from Georgia’s busy roadways that our population is booming.
New census data shows there are more than 10 million people in our state. Up more than one million in the past decade. Approximately a 10% increase in the past 10-years.
It’s data that is sure to impact the way our state is governed moving forward.
Ken Lawler is Chairman of the non-partisan group Fair Districts GA. He said the new information will be used by our lawmakers to redraw legislative and congressional districts.
“We’re now a swing state. We can’t tell you right now what the right number of districts is by party because we haven’t run the benchmarks, but if I had to guess I think there is going to be less of a chance for Republicans to have a long-term sustainable majority just because of the voting preference changes that we are observing,” Lawler said.
According to the data, Asian, Hispanic and African American populations saw the largest growth. Caucasians being the only group to decline.
Emory University Professor Tom smith believes it will impact most politicians.
“Marjorie Taylor Green’s district vs. Lucy McBath, I mean the way those districts are drawn may be slightly modified due to how the population is presenting itself inside of Georgia,” Smith said.
Redistricting hearings will be held in November, but the state legislature has yet to release any details. Lawler fears some politicians will resort to gerrymandering.
“So, it’s clear that whichever party is in charge they get to put their thumb on the scale, and they have an incentive built in to build the maps for their advantage,” Lawler said.
Now that diversity has clearly arrived in our state it’s up to taxpayers to monitor the process and make sure those political lines are drawn fairly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.