WASHINGTON (CBS46/CNN) – Early Wednesday morning, Senators were able to strike a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus deal that has many facets including sending many Americans checks of up to $1,200 per person and $500 per child under age 17.
The full details of the plan are expected to be released later Wednesday; but under the plan as it was being negotiated, single Americans would receive up to $1,200, married couples would get $2,400, and parents would receive $500 for each child under the age of 17, CNN reported Wednesday. The payments would start to phase out for individuals with adjusted gross incomes of more than $75,000 and those making more than $99,000 would not qualify at all. Both of those thresholds would double for couples.
The income levels would be based on 2019 federal tax returns already filed or otherwise on 2018 returns. CNN reported there will also be provisions in the bill for those who don’t earn enough money to file returns. Additionally, the bill is expected to give lower-and-middle income Americans more than two-thirds of the benefits.
Still, the money isn’t expected to arrive quickly. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had originally said he wanted the checks in people’s accounts in two weeks. But history showed the IRS has typically taken a bit longer to get checks back to people. According to CNN, in 2001 it took six weeks for the IRS to send out tax cut checks and in 2008 it took three months to get checks rolling after the bill was signed by then-President George W. Bush.
Beyond the individual checks, Senate Majority Chuck Schumer said the new bill will have “unemployment insurance on steroids.” The bill is expected to boost unemployment insurance by $250 billion and comes just a day before the federal unemployment numbers are expected to jump by possibly millions. CNN reported more than 3 million people are believed to have filed for first-time jobless benefits last week which would likely shatter previous one-week records. It would also send the unemployment rate soaring to levels not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
According to CNN, the deal also calls for a new pandemic unemployment assistance program, which would provide jobless benefits to independent contractors, gig economy workers and the self-employed, who typically don't qualify for such assistance. These benefits would mirror what's available in an individual's state.
The legislation looks to assist those who have had their hours reduced by providing incentives to states to adopt work-sharing programs The programs would allow employers to cut workers' hours but not lay them off. Those workers are then eligible for some unemployment benefits. Furloughed workers typically qualify for unemployment assistance so they would receive all the enhanced benefits under the stimulus package.
