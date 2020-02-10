ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Email users hear all the time not to click on links in unsolicited emails. Businesses activate multiple security measures to fight the spread of malware and ransomware. Despite all this, phishing scams keep working. But, a little work can help protect you and your company from becoming the latest victim.
Think Before You Click
Most email scams for ransomware and malware prey on your full schedule and not paying attention to what you are clicking on. The best way to avoid email scams, on a desktop or laptop, is to hover your mouse over the link. When you do this, the full link will appear on your screen. This is crucial to help you know where the link will take you.
Understand Your Link
When you look at the link, pay very close attention to it. Oftentimes, scammers will make the link look very close to the real link sans a couple of characters. For example, a link for Amazon might look like amaazon.com. It has one extra letter, but takes you to a completely different site despite graphics in the email that look legitimate from Amazon.
Keep Your Software Up To Date
Frequently check to make sure your security software on Desktops and Laptops is up to date. Also, set your mobile phone to automatically update the operating system to protect your devices.
Always Consider the Source
While this can be difficult as spammers/phishers up their game to make fake emails look like they came from someone you know, it's still crucial to be skeptical of all emails. Ask yourself if your friend would really send you the email in question. Reach out to the person in question and ask them if they sent it to you or if they may have been hacked.
Go Straight to The Source
If you get an email telling you to change your password or update your payment details, don't click on the link. Instead, go to the website for the service you are using, like Netflix, Amazon, your bank, etc. and change your information there. Or, contact customer service of the service in question and ask them if there is a problem that needs your attention.
