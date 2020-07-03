ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Even amid the ongoing pandemic, this weekend is sure to be full of Fourth of July fireworks displays, and our furry friends across the country could be in for a stressful evening.
While many of us enjoy the big, booming displays of light and sound, pets can become very stressed out by the pops, sizzles, and crackles of fireworks.
Watch for signs of anxiety including pinned ears, wide eyes, and tucked or lowered tails. Another concern involves frightened pets trying to escape their homes, putting them at even greater risk.
As a pet owner, there are a few things you can do to be prepared to keep your fur babies feeling safe and sound, according to experts at the Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center:
Create a dedicated safe space, perhaps a quiet room with calming music or white noise.
Keep pets indoors, and always on a leash when outside during fireworks.
Use food as a potential distraction to the commotion outside.
Use barriers at an entryways that don’t lead out to a fenced area to keep pets from slipping out.
When you do have fenced areas, still go outside with your pet to help calm them.
Talk to your veterinarian for other options to ease potential noise fears in your pet.
