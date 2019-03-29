ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Warmer temperatures are here which means that pesky pollen in back.
Alvin Fleming, known as “skate man,” suffers from allergies but he's not letting that keep him indoors or off his skates.
“Early part of the year, I try to get my body adjusted to the pollen,” he told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
Many will need a stronger remedy to fight symptoms. Dr. Faria Khan suggests antihistamines.
“That's blocking the histamine effect which is part of your inflammation reaction to allergies,” she said. “But there are also nasal sprays over the counter and there are steroid nasal sprays, so they decrease inflammation mainly in the nose and the sinuses.”
We are now seeing pollen from pine, oak, sweet gum, birch and hackberry trees. Those allergic to it may have a number of symptoms.
“Normally I sneeze, runny nose, watery eyes,” said Dean Konenkamp.
“I actually begin to sneeze more, runny nose and it just gets to the point where it becomes an infection,” said Tiffany Beach.
Beach said she takes an allergy pill daily for relief.
“In my mid-20s I developed allergies,” she said.
“We are seeing really in the last 20-25 years, more and more adults presenting with allergies for the very first time,” said Dr. Khan.
She said the most effective remedies include allergy shots or tablets.
“That’s basically where we give you on purpose what you’re allergic to so it’s an all-natural therapy.”
Experts suggest you wash off each night, so you don’t spread the pollen around your home. If you suffer from allergies, you’re also encouraged to avoid alcohol, which some say can worsen symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.