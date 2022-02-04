DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thieves have long targeted catalytic converters -- a car part they saw off from underneath a car and sell for cash.
Police say it's a crime that doesn't appear to be going away.
"We’re seeing an influx of stolen catalytic converters throughout our city and Gwinnett as well," said Duluth Police Officer Ted Sadowski, who said trucks, SUVs and hyrbids are popular targets.
"Within a couple minutes and they’re gone and they can make a couple hundred bucks per converter," he said.
Duluth police were made aware of nearly 100 stolen catalytic converters in 2021 alone. They arrested three people in July who were accused of stealing the parts. Numbers dipped this January compared to last January and officers are hoping to keep the numbers going down.
For people who are victims of this, it's a big headache.
"When I was reversing, my car's engine was so loud I couldn’t hear myself think," said Laura Morrow, whose 2009 Toyota Prius was targeted outside of her Duluth apartment.
The loud noise is a tell-tale sign your car is missing its catalytic converter.
Two weeks later she is still without her car as she waits for her insurance to get involved.
"I have to pick up the pieces for someone else who gave me this problem and that’s frustrating because it's not like I did this to myself. They were trying to make a quick buck," said Morrow.
"I would says we would have three tow-ins in a week for catalytic converters," said Raymon Lam from Southern Motorworks, the shop repairing Morrow's car.
A vehicle in their own parking lot was targeted Thursday night.
"It's still going to happen unless people start buying undercover shields for your cars," said Lam.
Morrow is planning to get a shield that can be installed over the catalytic converter to deter thieves. Others choose to etch their VIN number on the car part. AAA in Colorado launched a program that puts identifying stickers on the catalytic converters to make them traceable. AAA said it's looking at opportunities to extend the program due to the rise in thefts.
The Fulton County School district responded to thefts by spraying a message on school bus catalytic converters: "Stolen property of Fulton County Schools."
The district also added trail cameras and temporary overnight security.
Police recommend parking in well lit, well populated areas and not leaving your car alone for too long. Parking in a garage if possible is another recommendation.
"If you see anything or hear anything, give us a call because that is our biggest prevention," said Officer Sadowski.
