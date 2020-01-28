ATLANTA (CBS46) - Dr. Vonda Wright is an Orthopedic Surgeon with Northside Hospital. She told CBS46 that when a woman turns 50, it is the best of times and it is the worst of times.
Wright has not just seen how age affects a body, she is living it. She said there are significant changes where we look in the mirror an say who are you and what did you do with me?
When you hit that major milestone of 50, there are changes in your metabolism and fluctuations in your estrogen levels. As a result, you may feel more tired, maybe less mentally sharp, even weaker.
Dr. Wright said those symptoms are not unusual, but they can be countered. Number one, make sure you are moving.
“We know that simple contraction of skeletal muscle whether you're walking or actually going to the gym, causes our body to produce protein that increases longevity,” said Dr. Wright.
Number two, the sugar has to go. The doctor advised to cut out added sugar and refined foods because sugar is a huge inflammatory and it affects every organ in our body to make it hot and inflamed.
Finally, get the rest you need, because we need to sleep. Dr. Wright said sleep will restore you, your cells will be better your brain will be clearer, your mood will be great.
