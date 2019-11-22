ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Porch theft has become an all too familiar issue across the city of Atlanta and it's only going to get worse as the holidays near.
“I’ve lived in the neighborhood for 15 years and definitely had a lot of things stolen from my porch,” said Nate Minor who's lives in East Atlanta.
“People are starting to buy stuff in advance and stick them up in the closet or the attic," said Fairburn Police Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo. "And as these packages start coming in unfortunately you’re seeing more and more opportunities.”
Nate Minor owns www.Screenfixing.com and is trying to help his neighbors defeat porch pirates going into the holidays.
“I wanted to give people a safe place, a secure place, to have their packages delivered,” said Minor.
He’s letting people in the community, free of charge, get their packages delivered to the store so porch pirates won’t get to them first.
Atlanta Police said package theft is rising, and having your packages delivered to a safe place is the best way to thwart the thieves. A 2016 study found 11 million packages were stolen nationwide. Police also said it’s not a good idea to confront people stealing from your porch.
People across Atlanta on social media say the problem is getting out of hand and certainly reaching a boiling point.
“They’re fed up with it and it’s a super easy crime to commit. You know they might be stealing someone’s Christmas or Hanukkah,” said Minor.
Amazon has lockers you can send your packages to around the city and services like Fetch delivery can receive your packages, and deliver them to you on the same day at a time of your choosing.
