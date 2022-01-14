ATLANTA (CBS46) — A winter storm is headed towards North Georgia this weekend and it is expected to bring snow and freezing rain. As with any storm, there is a possibility of losing power and if the roads are covered with snow and ice, it may take longer than usual for power to be restored.
Here are some things you can do to make the wait until power is restored less unpleasant or dangerous:
- Wrap any exposed pipes before the storm
- Let faucets drip a little to avoid freezing
- Make sure your home is properly insulated, use towels around windows and doors to block drafts
- Set your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings
- Have flashlights, lanterns and candles on hand
- Make sure you have plenty of batteries
- Buy a portable charger for your cellphone
- If you have a fireplace, stock up on wood and matches
- Stock up on non-perishable food like crackers, protein/breakfast bars, dry cereal, canned juices, peanut butter, ready-to-eat canned fruit, vegetables and meats
- Stock up on baby wipes and hand sanitizer
- Have plenty of water available for a few days
- Make sure you have enough pet food for your pets
- Buy enough warm blankets for the whole family
- Buy sleeping bags for the family
- Buy a transistor radio
- Have a first aid kit handy
- Buy a bucket in case you have to force-flush your toilet
- Have a backup plan in case you are forced to evacuate
SOURCES: TasteOfHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.